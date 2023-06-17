KUPU, a two-day festival explores climate action through creative lens

To add a creative twist to the climate awareness and action plan, the Youth Conservation Action Network (YouCAN) has organised the KUPU festival, a two-day event for climate action at the Bangalore International Centre this weekend.

Named after the Hawaiian term for sprout, the KUPU festival aims to enhance climate awareness and inspire participants to take concrete steps towards building a sustainable future. It offers immersive experiences such as workshops, dialogues, games, photo exhibits, film screenings, performances, and more.

Read | Bengaluru: Road history unchecked, transparency wrecked

Attendees freely moved through the halls, searching for cozy corners to draw, colour, paint, and express their love and concern for the climate through creative outlets.

Vyshnavi Ramesh, who attended the event with her daughter, emphasised that the festival was a significant stride in fostering a climate-aware mindset among youth.

"The interactive nature of the festival, including Rohan Chakravarthy's cartooning workshop, the various game opportunities like Bingo or Memory at the stalls, and my daughter's personal favourite, the 'City Game' where children make decisions about what goes into a city, offered engaging participation for all age groups," she said.

Box

Events today

Wingin' It: A paper sculpting workshop on birds of the Western Ghats by Niharika Rajput, an artist and National Geographic explorer (2 pm to 5 pm)

Policy Par Charcha: A dialogue on Karnataka's climate future featuring Sameer Shisodia, CEO of Rainmatter Foundation; Ankit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of StepChange; Meera K, Co-Founder of Citizen Matters; moderated by Sapni GK, Policy Program Manager at Youth Ki Awaaz (11.30 am to 12.30 pm)

Unmasking the Planet: A photojournalism workshop by Saumya Khandelwal, a photojournalist for NY Times, National Geographic, and Time Magazine (3 pm to 5 pm)

Songfarers at Sea: A music performance on journeying through loss and hope by Bindhumalini, MD Pallavi, and Vedanth Bharadwaj (6.30 pm to 7.45 pm)