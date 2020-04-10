Labourers forced to stand in km-long queue for packet of food

The BBMP's food distribution system has proved inadequate in at least 20 yards that have high number of needy persons, trade union representatives said on Thursday.

A video shot by CITU leader Pratap Simha showed people standing in queue that stretched for nearly a kilometre at T Dasarahalli, a system which not only made the wait longer but showed the difficulty of enforcing social distancing.

Activists said the government should intervene to immediately correct BBMP's food distribution system to reduce the queues. "They are being given food because they have been denied of labour. The government should intervene to streamline the system. Volunteers should be roped in and multiple counters should be set up to serve food which increases chance of crowding," the activist said.

Welcoming the Labour Department's move to include trade union leaders as representatives, he said such inclusiveness has helped in identifying the beneficiaries. "We are particularly disappointed with the BBMP, whose distribution network has been unable to serve the needy persons. We have seen such problems in at least 20 wards," he said.

DH sent the video to BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar seeking a response and possible corrective measures. There was no reply from the commissioner till the time of going to the press.

Gaps in Dasoha app

The Dasoha app developed by the labour department to supply food to the needy has been seen as a major step in ensuring food security of labourers, but representatives said there was no mechanism to check whether their actual requirements were met.

On Thursday, labour representatives raised a request for 10,000 packets of food. "We got a call from the officials stating that the food will arrive at Madanayakanahalli on Mysore Road.

"We were shocked to see that there were only 3000 packets for the 10,000 packets of the cooked food. The app doesn't provide for a mechanism for us to raise a complaint, which can in turn be escalated to people in power. This gap is being exploited by some persons who are diverting the food," Simha said.

Secretary of Karnataka Building and Other Construction Welfare Board V V Jyotsna, who is responsible for the scheme, did not answer phone and did not reply to text messages.