'Lake developer' BBMP gets award

'Lake developer' BBMP gets award

The civic body has received the nonprofit Earth Day Network’s Star Municipal Leadership Award for developing 18 lakes in the city

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS,
  • Oct 30 2021, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 05:46 ist
Besides the 18 lakes, the BBMP will be rejuvenating another seven lakes. Credit: DH Photo

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which usually faces criticism for its not-so-impressive performance, had something to cheer on Friday. 

Believe it or not, the civic body has received an award for developing 18 lakes in the city, including those in Kothanur, Siddapura, Basavanapura and Thalaghattapura. 

On Friday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta received the nonprofit Earth Day Network’s Star Municipal Leadership Award. 

Earth Day Network's Neela Majumdar, who presented the award to Gupta, said the theme of this year's award was 'Restore Our Earth'.

"We are proud the BBMP has worked alongside citizens to rejuvenate 18 lakes. They have not only protected the lakes but have also protected biodiversity," Neela said. 

Besides the 18 lakes, the BBMP will be rejuvenating another seven lakes. 

"A number of organisations and citizens worked with us to achieve this feat. The award will motivate our officials and all those working towards it. All the developmental works have been taken up scientifically," Gupta said. 

The BBMP was nominated for the award by Usha Rajagopalan, from the Puttenahalli Neighbourhood Lake Improvement Trust, who has been working with the civic body for the development of the Puttenahalli Lake. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
BBMP
Lakes

What's Brewing

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Stroke among Covid-infected people likely to be severe?

Stroke among Covid-infected people likely to be severe?

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

RIP Puneeth: 5 popular 'Appu' movies

RIP Puneeth: 5 popular 'Appu' movies

In Pics | Puneeth Rajkumar's most memorable films

In Pics | Puneeth Rajkumar's most memorable films

'Dybbuk' movie review: A treat for Emraan fans

'Dybbuk' movie review: A treat for Emraan fans

DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers

DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers

DH Toon | Aryan case: 'May you get over hangover soon'

DH Toon | Aryan case: 'May you get over hangover soon'

 