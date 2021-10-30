'Lake developer' BBMP gets award

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which usually faces criticism for its not-so-impressive performance, had something to cheer on Friday.

Believe it or not, the civic body has received an award for developing 18 lakes in the city, including those in Kothanur, Siddapura, Basavanapura and Thalaghattapura.

On Friday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta received the nonprofit Earth Day Network’s Star Municipal Leadership Award.

Earth Day Network's Neela Majumdar, who presented the award to Gupta, said the theme of this year's award was 'Restore Our Earth'.

"We are proud the BBMP has worked alongside citizens to rejuvenate 18 lakes. They have not only protected the lakes but have also protected biodiversity," Neela said.

Besides the 18 lakes, the BBMP will be rejuvenating another seven lakes.

"A number of organisations and citizens worked with us to achieve this feat. The award will motivate our officials and all those working towards it. All the developmental works have been taken up scientifically," Gupta said.

The BBMP was nominated for the award by Usha Rajagopalan, from the Puttenahalli Neighbourhood Lake Improvement Trust, who has been working with the civic body for the development of the Puttenahalli Lake.