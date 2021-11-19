Lalbagh flower show likely to return for Republic Day 2022

After Covid-19 forced its cancellation three times in a row, the annual flower show at Lalbagh is expected to be back during Republic Day 2022.

Going with most cultural events this year, the Horticulture Department is considering holding the annual show under the theme of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, or the 75th year of Indian Independence.

Going against the tradition of holding the show inside the Glass House, the department is considering spreading the show out to other parts of the botanical garden to ensure social-distancing and observation of Covid norms. “The activities will be scattered,” said Rajender Kumar Kataria, principal secretary, Horticulture Department.

Though the show’s duration is seven days, this year, the exact duration will be decided on the availability and shelf life of flowers arriving from across the country. The department is expecting wider participation from both displayers of flowers and viewers.

“To conduct a mega event, we will need four to five months of preparation. Even though it will not be on a mega scale, the show will be better than normal. As cargo services are also hit due to Covid-19, we have to see what kind of flowers will be available,” said an official from the Horticulture Department.

The flower show was organised twice every year — for Independence Day and Republic Day — until 2020. The last three shows were cancelled as large crowds were not allowed to gather due to the Covid protocol.

“The protocols issued by both the state and central governments will be strictly adhered to during the flower show,” Kataria said.

Check out DH's latest videos: