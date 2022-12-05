Land mafia grabbing our land with IAS officer's help: Singer Lucky Ali

Singer Maqsood Mahmood Ali, better known as Lucky Ali, has accused IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari of helping the land mafia grab their farm near Yelahanka in northern Bengaluru.

The son of legendary comedian Mehmood levelled the accusation on Twitter and Facebook posts late on Sunday night.

The farm, a trust property, was encroached upon by Sindhuri's husband Sudhir Reddy and one Madhu Reddy, Ali alleged. He added that Sindhuri helped them.

Ali further said that he wasn't able to meet the state police chief, Praveen Sood, before he left for Dubai and sought his intervention. He claimed that instead of helping him, the local police assisted the encroachers.

"Dear Sir, I request your help to stop this illegal activity of them trying to prove a false possession before the final court hearing on December 7th. Please help us as I have no choice other than to take this to the public (sic)," he tweeted.

@DgpKarnataka

Dear Sir,

I am Maqsood Mahmood Ali. Son of the Late Actor and Comedian Mehmood Ali. And also known as Lucky Ali

I am currently in Dubai for work, hence the urgency. — Lucky Ali (@luckyali) December 4, 2022

While Sood could not be reached out for comment, a senior police officer disputed Ali's claim that the cops didn't respond to him.

Sindhuri's brother-in-law Madhusudan Reddy released a video on Monday and described Ali's accusations as "false". He added that Sindhuri had nothing to do with the case.

In a statement, Sindhuri said she was "shocked and aghast at the false and baseless allegations".

According to police sources, the land has been in dispute since at least 2016. The parties filed a complaint and counter-complaint with Yelahanka New Town police following some developments on November 28.

Ali approached the police the next day, stating that a man named Lakshminarayana and others had "trespassed" on his land. He also alleged that they forged sale deed documents and filed a lawsuit in court. He feared that they could harm him.

In his counter-complaint on November 30, Madhusudan Reddy accused Maqsood Ali, Masood Ali and others of trespassing on their property and assaulting him. Reddy claims to have bought the property from Maqsood Ali's brother Mansoor Ali in April 2012.

Both parties claim to own the land situated in survey numbers 25, 26, 27 and 30 in Vasudevapura village.

The senior police officer quoted above said both the complaints had been registered and an investigation had been launched into the allegations of assault and trespass.

"It's a civil matter and is before the court. We aren't interfering in it. Ali's allegation that we didn't respond to him is false," the officer added.

What Sindhuri says

Sindhuri said: "I'm being unduly dragged for ulterior motives in a matter I have no role whatsoever. I understand that in OS No 5592/2016, there is temporary injunction against Lucky Ali. Matter remains sub judice.

"While I respect Mr Ali's artistic abilities, I feel this was completely unwarranted when the courts are seized of the matter. It has been done with an intention to malign and cause disrepute to me and gain public sympathy. I plan to take all legal action (sic)."