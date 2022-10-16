LaQshya certification for K C General Hospital

K C General Hospital has received the Centre’s Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LaQshya) certification with a 98% score.

The LaQshya programme, under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), aims to improve the quality of care in labour rooms and maternity operation theatres.

The hospital has received the ‘platinum’ certification with a score of 98% each for its labour room and maternal OT. Hospitals with scores above 70%, 80% and 90% get silver, gold and platinum certifications respectively.

The assessment was done in July. Dr Indira Kabade, medical superintendent at the hospital, said, “Eight components are considered for certification - service provision, patient rights, inputs (equipment), support services, clinical services, infection control, quality and outcome indicators. The hospital will receive a financial component to sustain this rating.”

Government hospitals with over 100 deliveries per month have to compulsorily undergo LaQshya certification and around 120 hospitals in the state are currently undergoing the process, Dr Kabade said.