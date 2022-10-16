LaQshya certification for K C General Hospital

LaQshya certification for K C General Hospital

The assessment was done in July

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 16 2022, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 04:18 ist
K C General Hospital. Credit: DH Photo

K C General Hospital has received the Centre’s Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LaQshya) certification with a 98% score.

The LaQshya programme, under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), aims to improve the quality of care in labour rooms and maternity operation theatres.

The hospital has received the ‘platinum’ certification with a score of 98% each for its labour room and maternal OT. Hospitals with scores above 70%, 80% and 90% get silver, gold and platinum certifications respectively.

The assessment was done in July. Dr Indira Kabade, medical superintendent at the hospital, said, “Eight components are considered for certification - service provision, patient rights, inputs (equipment), support services, clinical services, infection control, quality and outcome indicators. The hospital will receive a financial component to sustain this rating.”

Government hospitals with over 100 deliveries per month have to compulsorily undergo LaQshya certification and around 120 hospitals in the state are currently undergoing the process, Dr Kabade said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K C General Hospital
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Contraception is woman's business, say 45% K'taka men

Contraception is woman's business, say 45% K'taka men

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

'Harry Potter' team reminisces 'Hagrid' Robbie Coltrane

'Harry Potter' team reminisces 'Hagrid' Robbie Coltrane

Explained | A brief history of the Kohinoor diamond

Explained | A brief history of the Kohinoor diamond

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sold for ₹71.7 L

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sold for ₹71.7 L

PIN 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

PIN 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

The art of journalling

The art of journalling

 