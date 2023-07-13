Last-mile autos around metro stations to run on metre soon in Bengaluru

Auto-rickshaws to and from metro stations across Bengaluru will soon run on metre fares, according to the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU).

ARDU general secretary D Rudramurthy made the announcement on Thursday at a press conference organised by B.PAC and WRI India, who launched their #Personal2Public campaign encouraging people to commute via public transport at least twice a week.

Also Read: Auto drivers urge govt to pay Rs 10k per month as compensation

The application named 'MetroMitra' will operate on the ONDC network and will probably be launched by the ARDU on August 15, Rudramurthy said. “We are doing trial runs now and training auto drivers to be professional. Autos will run on metre charges plus an additional Rs 10 charge to cover technology and pickup costs,” he told DH.

ARDU is in talks with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to integrate MetroMitra services with the metro's WhatsApp chatbot and enable customers to raise requests for an auto-rickshaw through it.

Satya Arikutharam, an urban mobility expert who facilitated the discussion between technology provider Agnibhu Technologies and ARDU, explained how the service would work.

“If a metro commuter buys a metro ticket via the BMRCL WhatsApp chatbot, they will get a pop-up asking if they would like an auto to get to the station and from their destination. If they agree, they will be asked to share the location and assigned an auto,” he told DH.

The union is also planning to display QR codes titled 'Know Your Credentials' in each auto that signs up for the service, where customers can check the driver’s details. This will also enable customers to immediately flag issues or leave any remarks about the ride, Arikutharam said.

'MetroMitra' will undergo beta testing in a few metro stations in the southern part of the city in a couple of weeks. Auto-rickshaw drivers who wish to be a part of this last-mile solution can approach the ARDU directly, he added.

MetroMitra’s USP

* First and last mile: Auto-rickshaw rides both to and from metro stations.

* Metre-based fares with Rs 10 for technology and pick-up costs.

* Trained, professional drivers who have undergone sensitisation and grooming sessions.

* QR code-based direct feedback to drivers.

