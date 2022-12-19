'Leave the pet and go': Bengaluru family's pet issued pass to get onboard, denied boarding later by Air India

Flying with pets in India has always been difficult. While the Indian Railways allows pets to travel in coupes as long as pet parents ensure that they book the entire coupe and obtain all necessary certificates, only Air India allows pets onboard in the cabin alongside other passengers.

However, a Bengaluru-based family travelling to Amritsar had a terrible experience when they were trying to fly with their pet for a holiday. The family—Sachin Shenoy, Uma and Arya—were not allowed to board with their pet despite having all the necessary records, vaccination certificates and even a boarding pass, issued by the flight crew itself.

According to Air India's rules for travelling with pets, "small inoffensive domestic pets such as dogs, cats and birds, accompanied by valid Health and Rabies vaccination certificates, will be accepted on Air India domestic flights in the cabin or in cargo hold at owner's risk and subject to requirements of the carrier." However, the airline also says, "Such carriage is subject to approval of the commander of the flight."

Shenoy's tweet, which has now gone viral, says that the pet was issued a boarding pass and made to wait for 4 hours. "We went to the lounge and she was petted by around 250 people. She did not make any nuisance," he said. However, the flight captain did not allow them to board citing he was 'not satisfied' with the cage and muzzle.

The shocking part, in his tweet, was that Shenoy was told by the flight crew that they could board if they left the pet behind. "We were told, leave your pet and go... we will not allow you to take the pet and fly. It's las good as leaving our kid and going. Is this what travel in India is all about?" he asked.

Most airlines allow pets to be carried along with baggage where these pet carriers are stowed away alongside suitcases underneath the flight cabin. The flight pressure, being away from the family and being forced to stay in the carrier in the dark causes several pets to become anxious, face hearing impairment and could make a dent in trust issues, especially if they have faced trauma before.

Airline responds

In response to Shenoy's tweet, Air India said, "The commander of the flight was not fully satisfied with the cage and the muzzle of the pet, which is why he could not allow it to be carried in the cabin. Our laid-down policy for the carriage of pets on domestic flights clearly mentions that. Pet carriage is subject to the approval of the commander of the flight."

Is what Air india did illegal?

In simple terms, no. However, the larger question is, would captains know better than pet parents how to best keep their pets under control? That could be tricky terrain.

Pet parents often ensure that rules are adhered to, however, the plane carriers have the last word, even if everything is in order.

Air India rules also specify that the pet along with the cage must be not more than 5 kg and the carriers must be of specific dimensions.

"The pet must be properly carried in soft ventilated bags/kennel in the prescribed size (kennel size not to exceed 18” x 18” x 12”). The weight of the pet including the container should not exceed 5 kgs. for carriage in the cabin. Pets of larger size/weight will be carried in the cargo hold. Dogs and cats must be at least 8 weeks of age to travel. Pregnant pets will not be accepted. Pets of larger size/weight will be carried in the cargo hold. Dogs and cats must be at least 8 weeks of age to travel. Pregnant pets will not be accepted" AI's policy on pets states.

However, the airline says that the last authority on whether or not the pet will be allowed to board lies on the captain's nod.