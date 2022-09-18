Lesser-known eco laws could be of help

In a few specific areas, the buyers should also check if the area is marked an eco-sensitive zone or was earlier used for other industrial or commercial activities

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 18 2022, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 02:05 ist

The officials from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) have suggested a few measures that home buyers can look into before purchasing a property. 

“Though many buyers take a legal opinion before purchasing a property, there is little or no awareness among both the legal advisors and public about environmental laws and rules. So, many ends up purchasing a property sitting on Storm Water Drains (SWDs), lakes, or in their buffer zone,” said a senior BBMP official.

Further, they suggested that the village map could be a good starting point.

“Apart from the occupancy certificate and such clearances provided by the BBMP, in case of apartments and layouts, people should also check if the developers have obtained an environmental clearance certificate and a no objection certificate(NOC) by the KSPCB,” the officials added.

In a few specific areas, the buyers should also check if the area is marked an eco-sensitive zone or was earlier used for other industrial or commercial activities, the officials suggested. “In many cases, the BBMP does not mandate such documents and hence many of the developers and builders are unaware of the norms. But, to avoid losses in the future people need to verify these,” the official said.

