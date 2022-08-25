Lingadheeranahlli waste plant to be closed again?

Following public outrage against the Lingadheeranahlli waste-processing plant near Banashankari VI Stage, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar on Wednesday directed the BBMP administrator to visit the plant and submit a ground report, hinting that the plant could be closed again.

The Lingadheeranahalli waste-processing plant, which was closed for over six years, was reopened just a few months ago. The residents of the area have staged multiple protests since then demanding that the plant be closed again.

Speaking at a meeting with BBMP officials and local residents, Somashekar said that residents’ welfare associations in the area have complained about the mismanagement of the processing plant.

“The residents have raised a few serious issues regarding the management of the plant. I will visit the plant along with BBMP officials and verify the measures taken to prevent inconvenience to the public and towards efficient management of the plant. We will see if the problems can be addressed through any other means or submit a report to the government, recommending its closure,” Somashekar said.

BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh said public suggestions will be taken seriously and a ground report will be prepared soon.

Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body will take measures to ensure better management of the waste processing plant.