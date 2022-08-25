Lingadheeranahlli waste plant to be closed again?

Lingadheeranahlli waste plant to be closed again?

Somashekar said that RWAs in the area have complained about the mismanagement of the processing plant

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 25 2022, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 02:48 ist
Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar at a meeting with BBMP officials regarding the Lingadheeranahlli waste-processing plant on Wednesday. Credit: Special arrangement

Following public outrage against the Lingadheeranahlli waste-processing plant near Banashankari VI Stage, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar on Wednesday directed the BBMP administrator to visit the plant and submit a ground report, hinting that the plant could be closed again.

The Lingadheeranahalli waste-processing plant, which was closed for over six years, was reopened just a few months ago. The residents of the area have staged multiple protests since then demanding that the plant be closed again.

Speaking at a meeting with BBMP officials and local residents, Somashekar said that residents’ welfare associations in the area have complained about the mismanagement of the processing plant.

“The residents have raised a few serious issues regarding the management of the plant. I will visit the plant along with BBMP officials and verify the measures taken to prevent inconvenience to the public and towards efficient management of the plant. We will see if the problems can be addressed through any other means or submit a report to the government, recommending its closure,” Somashekar said.

BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh said public suggestions will be taken seriously and a ground report will be prepared soon. 

Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body will take measures to ensure better management of the waste processing plant.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
waste management
S T Somashekar

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

Indian single malts on the rise

Indian single malts on the rise

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

 