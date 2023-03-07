Lioness with neurological condition dies at Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

A two-year-old lioness named Nandini, who had been suffering from a congenital neurological disease, died at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Saturday.

Nandini was born on March 3, 2019, and was diagnosed with the neurological disorder shortly after birth.

“At the time of birth, it was known that the lioness wouldn’t survive for long. We decided to look after her and give her the best care possible,” an official said.

The lioness had difficulty walking and sometimes had trouble with basic body movements. “She was under constant medical treatment for one-and-a-half years. There were days when she couldn’t even stand up.”

A BBP veterinarian said animals with congenital disorders hardly make the leap to survival. “We have a tiger cub aged 11 months. She was abandoned by her mother and was in coma when she was brought here. She was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease after a scan revealed cysts.”