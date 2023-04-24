Lions District 317F holds annual convention in Bengaluru

Lions District 317F held its 10th annual convention at the Nimhans Convention Centre, showcasing previous achievements and launching new humanitarian service activities worth Rs 24 lakh.

The annual convention showcased the district’s achievements under District Governor B S Rajashekaraiah. International Director K Vamsidhar Babu presided over the function.

The service activities launched on Sunday include distributing 100 bags of rice of 25 kilograms each to old age homes and orphanages, giving away 10 high-end sewing machines to women, providing 10 white canes and Braille watches to the blind and distributing 10 wheelchairs.

They also opened two diabetic centres, distributed 10,000 saplings, and gave two scholarships worth Rs 20,000 each to students. They also gave e-autorickshaws to five auto drivers.

At the event, B S Nagaraj was elected district governor for 2023-24. C M Narayanaswamy was elected the first vice district governor and Akash A Suvarna was chosen as the second vice district governor.

In 2022-23, Lions District 317F provided philanthropic services to nearly 590,000 individuals. This included vision care for 105,000 people, distribution of 83,629 saplings, daily lunch for 76,254 at KC General Hospital, assistance for 63,575 diabetic patients, childhood cancer support for 5,419 patients, and aid for 264,638 others.