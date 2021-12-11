Liquor shops open on dry day, excise officials book 3

Excise officials booked three people and confiscated 198 litres of liquor at Thippasandra and Avalahalli in JP Nagar 7th Stage for violating the dry day restrictions declared in view of the elections to the Legislative Council.

Following directions from J Giri, excise joint commissioner, Bengaluru South division; and A L Nagesh, excise commissioner, Bangalore Urban-8, officials had taken up inspections in the Konanakunte zone on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, officials raided the shops and booked two women and a man. The three have been taken into custody.