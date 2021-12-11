Liquor shops open on dry day, excise officials book 3

Dry day restrictions were declared in view of the elections to the Legislative Council

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 11 2021, 01:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 05:38 ist
Shops in Thippasandra and Avalahalli were raided. Two women and a man were taken into custody. Credit: Special Arrangement

Excise officials booked three people and confiscated 198 litres of liquor at Thippasandra and Avalahalli in JP Nagar 7th Stage for violating the dry day restrictions declared in view of the elections to the Legislative Council.

Following directions from J Giri, excise joint commissioner, Bengaluru South division; and A L Nagesh, excise commissioner, Bangalore Urban-8, officials had taken up inspections in the Konanakunte zone on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, officials raided the shops and booked two women and a man. The three have been taken into custody.

