‘Little stagnancy of water’ at two places: BIAL on flooded airport concourse

A day after videos of tractors ferrying passengers to the flooded Kempegowda International Airport went viral, authorities claimed that there was a “little stagnancy of water” only at two places and that the staff resolved the situation by rerouting the road traffic for a few hours.

Stating that the KIA has one of the best drainage systems, Gp Capt C Sreenivas, Head, Corporate Affairs, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said:

“Ever since the commissioning of KIA, the airport area had not witnessed this amount of rainfall. Due to this, there was a little stagnancy of water at curbside and at a major traffic junction. The airport has one of the best drainage systems and our support staffers immediately swung into action and attended to the situation by rerouting the traffic and thereby minimised the effect on our operations.”

However, in a recorded video statement, Sreenivas acknowledged that the rainfall did hamper some flight operations.

“Due to the heavy and unprecedented rainfall, the visibility was low and about 20 flights were delayed,” he said.

