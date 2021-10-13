‘Little water’ at two places: BIAL on flooded concourse

‘Little stagnancy of water’ at two places: BIAL on flooded airport concourse

BIAL stated that the KIA has one of the best drainage systems

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 13 2021, 02:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 03:45 ist
KIA;s concourse inundated after hours of rains. Credit: Special Arrangement

A day after videos of tractors ferrying passengers to the flooded Kempegowda International Airport went viral, authorities claimed that there was a “little stagnancy of water” only at two places and that the staff resolved the situation by rerouting the road traffic for a few hours. 

Stating that the KIA has one of the best drainage systems, Gp Capt C Sreenivas, Head, Corporate Affairs, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said:

“Ever since the commissioning of KIA, the airport area had not witnessed this amount of rainfall. Due to this, there was a little stagnancy of water at curbside and at a major traffic junction. The airport has one of the best drainage systems and our support staffers immediately swung into action and attended to the situation by rerouting the traffic and thereby minimised the effect on our operations.” 

However, in a recorded video statement, Sreenivas acknowledged that the rainfall did hamper some flight operations.

“Due to the heavy and unprecedented rainfall, the visibility was low and about 20 flights were delayed,” he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport
Bengaluru news
KIA
BIAL
Heavy Rains

What's Brewing

France's last surviving WWII Resistance hero dies

France's last surviving WWII Resistance hero dies

Galaxy Watch4 review: Ideal choice for Android users

Galaxy Watch4 review: Ideal choice for Android users

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

 