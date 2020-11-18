Live music events to be back at The Quad at KIA

BIAL says it has put in place safety measures to ensure a safe experience for visitors with a heightened cleaning regime in place before and after the event

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 18 2020, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 02:16 ist
Moksha All Stars

The stage is set for the return of live music at The Quad by BLR, the open-air Food & Beverage (F&B) area at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here. 

Marking the reopening of live events after a gap of eight months due to Covid-19 related restrictions, musicians from the Moksha Academy All Stars will perform at The Quad on November 20. They will return for another performance on November 28, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a release. 

The BIAL says it has put in place safety measures to ensure a safe experience for visitors with a heightened cleaning regime in place before and after the event. Visitors would be encouraged to maintain a safe distance, and sanitisers would be available at multiple places across The Quad. 

The All Stars, featuring Sanjay Chandrakanth, Shalini Mohan, Joshua Costa, Avinash Grubb, Richard Andrew and Jaime, will belt out numbers in multiple genres including pop, rock, jazz and the blues. 

