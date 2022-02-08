Load-testing begins on Tumakuru Road flyover

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday began load-testing on the Tumakuru Road flyover as part of its safety evaluation of the structure.

The flyover, if found structurally fit, is likely to be reopened after the completion of the tests in the next three days.

The flyover from Goraguntepalya to 8th Mile has been closed since December 25 after NHAI engineers noticed a problem in the pre-stressed cables connecting the segments between pillars 102 and 103. Later, problems were found in cables between eight other pillars.

DCP Traffic (West) Kuldeep Kumar Jain, who had written to the NHAI to expedite the repair work, tweeted about the test on Monday. He said it would take 48 to 72 hours to complete the load-testing.

“From 8th Mile to Toll Plaza the main carriage is closed and vehicles would travel only through service road,” the DCP’s tweet said.