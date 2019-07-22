Local MLA leads effort to rejuvenate Kannamangala Lake

The long-pending rejuvenation of Kannamangala lake in East Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura Zone finally began.

The task force assembled by the area MLA started the work on the lake described by the local as the only source of ground water, as the growing number of educational institutions and IT companies depend on the. Kannamangala lake is about seven kilometers from ITPL.

Garbage and plastic dumping by nearby residential and commercial units nearly destroyed the pristine lake. But residents crowd-funded the initiative to clean the lake and plant trees around the water body. Now, they’re hopeful of restoring the lake thanks to the support of local MLA Aravind Limbavali.

Limbavali said the lake rejuvenation efforts have been going on for some months now.

“The desilting on the lake’s northern side and waste management are underway. The project will be completed as soon as possible and the surrounding villages will get clean portable water once the lake is refreshed,” he added.

Mahadevapura residents felt that the rejuvenation effort is timely as the area’s groundwater table is sinking.

“The effort makes sense when there’s a water scarcity in Mahadevapura Zone,” Anil K, a resident, said.