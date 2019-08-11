Locals upset by closure of TTMC parking lot

Following its closure eight months ago, the parking lot at the Jayanagar Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC) wears a deserted look, with no sign of reopening.

The public, who gave a huge thumbs-up for its excellent maintenance, are disappointed, and the whole area is clogged with vehicles parked at will by visitors.

Despite being located at the top floor, the parking lot could accommodate nearly 60 cars and 150 bikes. The lift connectivity made it infinitely easier for the users to access the area. And during the weekends, commuters could notice the prominent ‘parking full’ sign.

Built at Rs 12.9 crore, the TTMC parking lot was inaugurated in 2010.

It was here that the BMTC first introduced its ‘park and ride’ campaign, encouraging people to park their vehicles and ride the rest of the distance by public transport.

Since its closure, commuters to the area park their vehicles in nearby lanes and crossroads, making life difficult for the local residents.

“All the crossroads are blocked during the weekends due to the parked vehicles,” said Malini, a Jayanagar resident. “Visitors don’t bother about the ‘no parking’ sign in front of our houses. This has been the story for the past eight months since the TTMC parking area was closed. We’ve brought it to the notice of the traffic police, but they impose fines and nothing has changed. Our MLA and corporators promised to address the issue, but nothing has happened,” Malini lamented.

Asked about the issue, officials of the Jayanagar TTMC said they could not allot the new tender due to the elections and the imposition of model code of conduct, among other reasons.

Asked whether the new tender would be called, an official said: “Shortly.”