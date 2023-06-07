Lokayukta probe reveals drainage issues in KR Circle underpass

The Lokayukta police inspected the KR Circle underpass on Wednesday morning as part of the investigation into a suo motu case registered over the death of a 23-year-old woman on May 21.

The team, headed by A Subramanyeswara Rao, Inspector General of Police, Lokayukta, visited the underpass along with a group of Lokayukta engineers, including those from the BBMP.

Bhatula Bhanurekha died after the car she was travelling in with her family submerged due to waterlogging at the KR Circle underpass.

During the inspection, the officials discovered that there was no mechanism in place to clean the drainage system in the underpass, and there was no clarity on who was responsible for its maintenance.

Speaking to DH, IGP Rao explained that whenever it rained, soil from the road would accumulate at the lowest points of the underpass. The exit point of the drains in the underpass was blocked with silt, empty soft drink bottles, and dry leaves.

To better understand the situation, the officials used four water tankers to simulate the conditions on the day of the tragic incident. They released water from tankers and observed that it did not flow easily from the drains.

The underpass was constructed and inaugurated in 2009. The drains in the underpass lead to a rajakaluve, which is around 200-250 metres away. From an engineering perspective, Rao emphasised the need for a larger exit and regular cleaning every three to six months.

“We need a bigger exit there and they need to be cleaned once every three or six months,” he said.

The current drainage system is insufficient to handle sudden heavy downpours like the one on May 21. Failure to clean the drains regularly may lead to further issues, especially with the monsoon season approaching.

The Lokayukta police did not find any fault with the doctors at St Martha’s Hospital, who attended to Bhanurekha. However, the report is not yet finalised. Upon registering the suo motu case, the Lokayukta directed Rao to conduct an investigation and file a report. Police view this as not merely a fault-finding exercise, but an effort to find a solution.

Similar conditions exist in other underpasses in the city. The KR Circle underpass, in particular, can hold around 15 to 20 feet of water during heavy downpours. “It is imperative for BBMP officials to inspect all the underpasses and immediately desilt the drains to allow rainwater to flow through,” Rao emphasised.

Rao will submit a report to the Lokayukta at the earliest.