Lokayukta proceedings against BBMP for failing to maintain Vittasandra landfill

The Karnataka Lokayukta has filed suo-moto proceedings against BBMP officials for the poor maintenance of the Vittasandra landfill.

The proceedings were initiated by the Upa Lokayukta following news reports that the “foul smell emanating from the Vittasandra landfill is not only causing a health hazard, but is also causing inconvenience to the residents of that area”.

Further, the notice pointed out the pathetic condition of the labourers engaged in the work of solid waste management on the site.

In the notice issued by the Upa Lokayukta, he opined that the BBMP’s failure to maintain the landfill “amounts to not only dereliction of duty, but also amounts to maladministration within Section 2(1) of Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984”.

The notice has been served to the BBMP Joint Commissioner, Bommanahalli, and other officials.

Second order

In a separate order, suo-moto proceedings were also initiated against officials of the BWSSB, BBMP, and KSPCB for failing to prevent the illegal discharge of unwanted effluents into Yelachenahalli lake, thereby causing water and environmental pollution.