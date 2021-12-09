Lone survivor of IAF chopper crash hospitalised in Bengaluru

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of General Bipin Rawat and 13 others, was rushed to the Indian Air Force’s Command Hospital in the city on Thursday evening.

Military sources said that he had been flown to HAL Airport from the hospital at Wellington, located in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district. He arrived at the Command Hospital around 4 pm.

With 45% burns on his body, according to sources, the Group Captain is said to be on life support, with his condition described as “critical but stable,” according to officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said in a statement at the Lok Sabha later on Thursday that Singh was on life support while at the Military Hospital in Wellington.

The Indian Air Force declined to comment on the specifics of the case, saying that a statement will be issued with updates in due time.

Agencies had reported earlier in the day that Varun's father, Colonel (retd) KP Singh and his wife Uma had been staying at the home of their younger son, Tanuj, in Mumbai when they were informed about the crash on Wednesday. Tanuj Singh is a Lt Commander in the Navy.

