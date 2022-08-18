Long way to go for Namma Metro to achieve revenue targets

In its effort to recover from the pandemic year losses, the BMRCL is working harder to boost non-ticket revenue which will allow the Corporation to run its services without hiking ticket prices.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) posted Rs 8.56 crore revenue from “other income” for the quarter ending June 2022, an increase of 40% compared with the ‘other revenue’ for the entire financial year 2021.

But officials admitted that they still have a long way to go to achieve the Rs 50 crore revenue target for FY2022. While metro premises brought an Rs 42 crore revenue in 2019, demand to rent commercial places has not picked up yet.

Earlier this year, the BMRCL decided to increase its commercial space to 2.2 lakh square feet. Last month, the authorities invited expressions of interest for bulk allotment of 50 retail outlet spaces in metro stations, a majority of which are located in Phase 1. However, considering the economic slowdown, officials have now amended the tender condition to reduce the security deposit from 10 months to 3 months.

5 lakh ridership

“We are nearing the pre-Covid daily ridership of about 5 lakh. which in turn has boosted the earnings from fare box. However, there is still a need to boost non-fare revenue. It was decided to keep the security deposit at a lower spectrum to attract more bidders,” a senior BMRCL official said.

He noted that diversifying revenue generation was necessary to meet financial exigencies. “Without alternative revenue, transport corporations have no other option than to increase the fares. However, BMRCL has decided to utilise the available space to avoid such a situation,” he said.