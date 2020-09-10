Made me a bakra: Sanjjanaa Galrani argues with cops, says she will not undergo test

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani who has been arrested in a drug scandal case linked to Sandalwood has created ruckus at KC General hospital when she was asked to undergo dope test.

"I am being made 'bakra' by bringing me to hospital, I will not undergo any tests," said the actress. The CCB officials took both Sanjjanaa and Ragini Dwivedi for dope test after taking court permission.

Sanjjanaa has created ruckus in the hospital by talking about her fundamental rights, and got into an argument with the police inspector of Central Crime Branch (CCB) Puneeth Kumar.

"It is my fundamental right to say no to undergo any test, my lawyer has to tell me about these tests. You have made me bakra by bringing here. There is no evidence against me, why have you brought me here, I want to know the reason. Nobody has got any rights to argue with me, I have not done any mistake, if I had called someone over phone, it is not any fault, so I won't undergo a test," said the actress.

Sanjjanna argued with inspector Puneeth who was trying to explain to her that she is an accused in the case and they got permission from the court to subject her to a medical test, she cannot say refuse to undergo the test, but Sanjjanaa continued to argue. The officials have recorded a video of the situation as evidence to show before the court.

She continued to complain about health issues even after she was subjected for a medical test on the same day and doctors reported that she was medically fit.

When she was accommodated in the State Women's home she again got into an argument with the police saying that she didn't want to share the room with actress Ragini Dwivedi, she also continued to complain about health issues when officials went to interrogate her. On Thursday morning when officials took both actresses to the hospital, Sanjjanna slept in the minibus stating that she was not well.