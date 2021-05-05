Made-over ambulances rolled in to address Covid crisis

With ambulance operators charging exorbitant rates, visiting the hospital has become a massive problem for the city’s Covid patients in dire need of emergency care.

A Bengaluru-based nonprofit has now offered a remedy: Conversion of old vans into ambulances for free service.

Drive Without Borders (DWB) has come out with its first ambulance, an old Omni fitted with a stretcher and two oxygen cylinders. “The entire process of conversion took a week. We want to add at least another 10 more such ambulances shortly,” DWB founder Waseem Memon told DH.

Active throughout the pandemic first wave as a caregiver and volunteer, Memon had identified the ambulance problem early. “The tales we hear of ambulances charging Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 only to drive a distance of four to five km have been heart-rending. The families of the patients have neither the choice nor the luxury of looking for other options because timely medical help is of the essence.” DWB’s idea was this: old Omnis are available at an affordable rate in the market. “You get one for Rs 50,000 to Rs 65,000 and spares are available cheap. Add an imported stretcher that costs about Rs 35,000, cylinders for about Rs 10,000, welding charges, a siren and the RTO charges. Overall, it comes up to about Rs 1.25 lakh per ambulance,” Memon explained.

The target is to raise Rs 12.5 lakh to operate a fleet of 10 to 11 ambulances to meet Covid emergencies. “Later, we will donate these to charitable hospitals. If someone wants to donate their Omnis that are in good condition, it would be helpful.”

To operate the first ambulance, Memon has already zeroed in on a driver and an attendant. “I have spoken to a lot of school van drivers who are now without work. Funds for the ambulances are being raised through DWB’s Facebook groups,” he said.

Memon, through his DWB, has been active in the motor transport space.

“We had worked towards safeguarding the rights of motorists through campaigns such as One Nation One Road Tax. This legal battle was in response to the levy of lifetime road tax for non-Karnataka vehicles.”

However, he said: “We have always felt it our primary duty to provide whatever assistance we can in times of a humanitarian crisis. We provided relief during the floods in Chennai, Kerala and Kodagu, and rations/toiletries during the nationwide lockdown last year.”