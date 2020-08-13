Magisterial probe ordered into Bengaluru riots

The state government on Wednesday ordered a district magistrate-led inquiry to probe Tuesday night's riots that rocked parts of east and northeast Bengaluru, leaving three people dead. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior police officers.

"It was decided to conduct a magisterial enquiry by a district executive magistrate in keeping with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines," Bommai said. The inquiry will expose the conspiracy behind the riots, he added.

In a sudden turn of events that left parts of the city in the grip of panic, thousands of protesters stormed the house of Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and adjoining houses and later damaged the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations.

In the police firing that ensued, three people were killed and more than six injured. While two persons died in front of the KG Halli police station in the early hours of Wednesday, another succumbed to bullet injuries at Bowring Hospital. The rioting also left 60 policemen injured, with 15 of them admitted to various hospitals.

Rioters to pay

In a significant move, the state government has also decided to recover losses to public property from those responsible for rioting. "In keeping with the Supreme Court's directions, losses to public property shall be recovered from those behind the violence," Bommai said.

The home minister also said that so far, 145 people have been arrested and more will be arrested as the investigation progresses. Those arrested include Muzamil Pasha, district secretary of SDPI, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous BBMP polls, Khaleem Pasha and Sayed Ansan, the local leaders who are alleged to have instigated the crowd, according to the police.

The mob that went on a rampage for over three hours, torched 70-80 vehicles, including police vehicles, which were charred and still smouldering on Wednesday morning.

The mob barged into the houses of the MLA and his aides and set fire to furniture and wardrobes inside the houses. The MLA, whose house was burnt beyond repair, said that they even looted jewellery, clothes and other items. The mob also ransacked the newly built DJ Halli police station and KG Halli police stations.

Central forces to be deployed

To ensure peace in the area, the government has sought additional forces from the Centre. "We have sought additional forces and the Centre has granted them immediately. We have already received six companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Chennai and Hyderabad and one company of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will arrive by Thursday," Bommai said. This apart, special Garuda commandos of the Karnataka police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) units have also been pressed into service in violence-hit areas. The minister maintained that the situation is under control and there is peace and order.