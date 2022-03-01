Maha Shivratri: Meat sale banned across Bengaluru

This is the third such ban this year

  Mar 01 2022
  updated: Mar 01 2022
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Slaughterhouses and meat shops across the city will remain shut on Tuesday as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered a complete ban on meat sale on account of Maha Shivratri. 

The BBMP's animal husbandry division issued an order to this effect on February 22. This is the third such ban this year. 

As per BBMP data, there are nearly 3,000 licensed meat shops and three authorised slaughterhouses in Bengaluru but the actual number of meat shops could be much higher as many operate illegally. 

