Maharani Cluster University objects to protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

Teachers and students of Maharani Cluster University in the city are struggling to cope with the academic activities because of non-stop protests and demonstrations staged at Freedom Park.

Following this, the university authorities are considering moving court, approaching the government and filing a police complaint.

The Maharani Cluster University comprises of three major colleges located around Freedom Park: Maharani Arts, Science, Commerce and Management College and Home Science College. According to the staff, it is mental harassment they are facing for the last few years as most of the protest demonstrations reaches Freedom Park.

"There is no break and every day there will be protests at Freedom Park. They use high-volume mikes, they shout slogans which disturbs us while conducting classes," said a senior professor at the University. "We feel it is the injustice to students as we are unable to teach because of the continuous noise," another faculty said.

Protesters park their vehicles in front of the University gate, trespassing and parking inside the premises causes inconvenience to students. "It takes at least 40 minutes to come out of the varsity gate because of the vehicles parked in front of it. In the morning, there is huge traffic jam due to rallies and we reach class late," said a student.

Vice-Chancellor L Gomathi Devi said: "There are several requests submitted in the past to the government requesting to shift protests out of Freedom Park premises. We're attempting the same again."

Recently the High Court had directed the state government to restrict all protests and rallies to Freedom Park citing that the protest rallies affect traffic movement during peak hours.