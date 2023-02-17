Mahashivaratri: BBMP bans meat sale on Feb 17

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 17 2023, 03:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 04:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Slaughterhouses and meat shops in Bengaluru will remain closed on Saturday in view of Mahashivaratri, the BBMP has said. 

An order to this effect was issued by the BBMP's Animal Husbandry Department on Thursday. 

The civic body has marked nearly a dozen days in the year when animal slaughter and meat sales are banned in its jurisdiction. 

As per the BBMP data, there are nearly 3,000 licensed meat shops and three authorised slaughterhouses in Bengaluru. The actual figure could be much more. 

