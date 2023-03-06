Maintain status quo in guest faculty appointments: Karnataka High Court to Bangalore University

The High Court of Karnataka has directed Bangalore University (BU) to maintain status quo on the appointment of guest faculty at some postgraduate departments.

The court gave the direction on February 22 while hearing a petition filed by an aspirant to the position.

The copy of the stay issued by the court reads: “In consideration of the submissions and subject to further orders upon hearing the respondents, the operation and implementation of the impugned order dated January 20 is stayed insofar as it could be a reason for excluding the petitioner from reporting to duty and the first and third respondents are directed to continue the services of the petitioner as guest faculty with the department of sociology.”

The court also issued notice to the varsity, which should respond in three weeks.

The petitioner has alleged that the varsity authorities prevented him from continuing the service despite the court’s stay order.

Some senior syndicate members had earlier raised objections over violation of norms over the appointment of guest faculty for departments like Sociology, Political Science, Economics and Master of Social Work.

“While selecting guest faculty, those having NET, PhD, SLET should be given priority, but this has been violated and I have written a letter (in this regard) to the registrar administration,” said syndicate member, Sudhakar.

He even mentioned that there were objections in selecting some candidates for guest faculty and passed a resolution to maintain the status quo, but the same was overlooked.