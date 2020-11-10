Major fire breaks out at factory near Mysore Road

Major fire breaks out at chemical factory near Mysore Road

Four workers, who were stuck inside the factory, have been rescued

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 10 2020, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 12:49 ist
Credit: DH Photo/ Special arrangement

A major fire broke out at Bapuji Nagar near New Guddadahalli off Mysore Road on Tuesday morning. As fire was spread to adjacent houses, fire and emergency services officials rushed to the spot.

Sanjeev M Patil DCP (west) said that there were four workers stuck inside the factory, who have been rescued. Three firefighters are at the spot and two more on the way.

People from the adjacent houses and residents have been evacuated and the fire and emergency service personnels are at the spot to douse off the fire, he added.

