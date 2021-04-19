Majority of Bengaluru's Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic

India reported 2.73 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases and 1,619 deaths on Monday, with Karnataka among the states accounting for the highest caseload in the country.

However, reports show that 95.9 per cent of the state’s cases are ‘asymptomatic’.

The percentage of asymptomatic cases in the state capital of Bengaluru is even higher – 99.4 per cent, according to a report by Bangalore Mirror quoting data from the state's Covid-19 war room.

Here's DH's state-wise tally of Covid-19 cases — Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 19

The highest number of symptomatic cases in the state (28.02 per cent) have been reported from the Uttara Kannada district.

Most infections in the pandemic’s second wave have been asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, according to Lancet’s Covid-19 Commission India Task Force. However, they have stated that the infection is spreading more rapidly in the new wave.

A Bengaluru doctor told the publication that he has mostly been seeing patients who do not possess any symptoms and if some exhibit mild symptoms those have been going away in a couple of days since being infected.

Another doctor pointed out the problem of mainly asymptomatic cases being reported – the difficulty of containing the spread of the virus. Despite not showing symptoms, people infected with the virus can spread it as easily as their symptomatic counterparts.

A Covid-19 analysis by Jeevan Rekha has held both the government and people’s negligence accountable for the recent rise in cases.

“In a pandemic until a natural herd immunity is developed as well as critical mass is vaccinated in the region, cases surge and recede as a function of testing, both qualitative and quantitative. Bengaluru cannot afford to repeat the mistake; it is the question of life and death of 1.2 million people.

Due to low and slow testing, Bengaluru witnessed a sharp surge in covid cases in the June-October period,” Sanjeev Mysore, convenor of Jeevan Rekha, told Bangalore Mirror the publication.

Karnataka has a total of 1,141,998 infections as on April 19, 2021.