Majority of calls to Elders' Helpline related to abuse by relatives

The Bengaluru city Elders’ Helpline (1090) has received 2,35,541 distress calls over the last 20 years. Of the calls received, 10,591 were registered as complaints and 69% of them have been resolved along with the support of the Bengaluru City Police.

Of the complaints received, the majority of them corresponded to harassment or cheating by family members. Of the 10,591 complaints, 4,176 corresponded to harassment or cheating by family members, another 1,868 complaints pertain to harassment or cheating by private and public agencies, and 2,375 complaints about harassment by individuals. The helpline also received 93 complaints from old-age homes.

“The population of the elderly people is increasing steadily. Along with the increase in population, their woes have also increased.

Along with health-related problems and psychological issues, abuse against the elderly is increasing significantly. According to a recent study, at least 77.3% of the elderly have reported verbal or emotional ill-treatment,” said Dr Radha S Murthy, co-founder of the Nightingales Medical Trust (NMT).

The members of NMT also opined that the elders were unaware of the precautionary measures, making them an easy target.

“Our analysis of the complaints revealed that the elders did not know what precautionary steps to take. Hence, we have brought out a booklet, giving them details on the measures to be taken in various fields from financial management to property management,” said S Premkumar Raja, co-founder, NMT.

The police added that protecting the elderly was their priority. “We have a dedicated beat to monitor the elderly and ensure their safety. Our officials identify the elderly under their jurisdiction, collect details, and monitor their safety. The elderly should also make sure they reach out to us in case of any problem,” said Basappa S Angadi, DCP (Crime).

The Elders’ Helpline was launched on June 15, 2002, by the NMT in association with the Bengaluru City Police. June 15 is observed as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.