Malls express concern over citizens’ fake vaccination certificates

With regard to strictly implementing Covid-appropriate Behaviour (CAB) on their premises, several shopping malls and commercial complexes have expressed concern over fake vaccination certificates carried by several citizens.

Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) held a meeting on Monday with representatives of shopping malls, complexes and other commercial establishments pertaining to the implementation of Covid-appropriate Behaviour.

According to the BBMP officials, representatives from the malls and other commercial establishments have reached out to them asking for methods to verify the Covid certificates presented by the visitors.

Verification on CoWIN portal

“We have given them a demo on how to verify the certificate using the CoWIN portal. They can also verify the authenticity using the QR code on the certificate,” explained Dr A S Balasundar, BBMP Chief Health Officer.

“The mall authorities were also not sure how to verify the vaccination status of those who do not possess a smartphone. In such cases, we have directed them to verify the mobile numbers on the CoWIN portal.”

This apart, the BBMP has also made arrangements for people to get vaccinated on the premises of the shopping malls and complexes.

