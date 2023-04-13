Man dies of electrocution while crossing Hosur Road in Bengaluru

A 36-year-old man hailing from Thrissur in Kerala met with a fatal accident due to electrocution while attempting to cross Hosur Road on Tuesday late night.

Police said Akbar Ali had come to the city on April 10 to buy mobile phone spare parts. On the day of the incident, Ali went to a bar and got drunk. Past midnight, as he crossed Hosur Road near the Indian Oil fuel station, he touched an electric pole on the divider. Ali got electrocuted and died.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is on.