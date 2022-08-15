Man falls to death while hoisting Tricolour

A 33-year-old man succumbed to the injuries he sustained after he fell from the terrace of his two-floor residential building while hoisting the Tricolour in Nagavara on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Vishnukumar, a resident of 18th Main, HRB layout in Nagavara. He was employed with a software firm.
Hennur police said that Vishnukumar was fastening the flag around 1.45 pm when he lost balance and fell to the ground. He was rushed to Sagar Apollo Hospital, where he did not respond to treatment and succumbed to the injuries.
