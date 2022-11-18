Man gets death penalty for unnatural sex, killing baby

The Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) on Friday awarded death sentence to 25-year-old Murthy alias Hallujja for raping and killing a one-year-old boy. The Judge KN Rupa ordered the death penalty for the murder of the boy, life imprisonment for the offense under section 377 IPC and under the POCSO Act, and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The judge further ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to the family of the boy.

Murthy and the boy's father were known to each other. On September 12, 2015, around 2 pm, the boy's father met Murthy and took him to his house. The father left the boy with Murthy on Rajagopalnagar Main Road and left to get some food for the boy.

When the father returned, he found Murthy and his son missing. Murthy had taken the boy to a deserted area near the Air Force Chief Engineer's office in Gorguntepalya in an auto rickshaw and had sex. When the child started crying, he feared that someone would catch him. He bludgeoned the boy to death using a cement mold.

The then Rajagopalnagar police inspector HK Mahananda had arrested Murthy a day after the offence. Murthy was 18 years old when he committed the heinous crime. Mahananda had investigated and submitted the charge-sheet. P Krishnaveni public prosecutor had appeared and argued in the court.