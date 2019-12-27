Man held for putting up anti-CAA posters

A man has been arrested for putting up anti-CAA posters at public places in central Bengaluru.

Night patrolmen from Ashoknagar police apprehended Basha Abubakar, 34, near the Neelasandra bus stop in the early hours of Monday. He was said to be putting up the posters on the compound wall of a school. Police said they acted on complaints from neighbours.

Police confiscated more than 30 posters in Kannada, English and Urdu containing slogans against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. Abubakar was taken to the police station and booked under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act. Further investigations are ongoing.