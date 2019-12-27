Man held for putting up anti-CAA posters

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Dec 27 2019, 00:20am ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2019, 01:03am ist

A man has been arrested for putting up anti-CAA posters at public places in central Bengaluru. 

Night patrolmen from Ashoknagar police apprehended Basha Abubakar, 34, near the Neelasandra bus stop in the early hours of Monday. He was said to be putting up the posters on the compound wall of a school. Police said they acted on complaints from neighbours. 

Police confiscated more than 30 posters in Kannada, English and Urdu containing slogans against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. Abubakar was taken to the police station and booked under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act. Further investigations are ongoing. 

