Man injured in gas cylinder explosion in Kodigehalli

Man injured in gas cylinder explosion in Kodigehalli

The Kodigehalli police have taken up a case of fire accident and are investigating

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 18 2023, 03:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 05:34 ist
A cylinder blast resulted in the collapse of a house. Credit: Special Arrangement

In the early hours of Monday, a 44-year-old man sustained around 25 per cent burns in an accidental fire in Badrappa Layout, Kodigehalli.

Vinod Rathod is a resident of the ground floor of a multi-storey residential building located on 5th Cross, 7th Main in Badrappa Layout, and is originally from Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, Rathod attempted to light the LPG gas stove to prepare tea around 7 am. Due to a gas leak from the cylinder, it exploded as soon as he lit it, causing injuries to his hands and legs. The impact of the fireball blast in the air also caused the wall of Rathod's house to collapse.

Local residents promptly called the fire and emergency officials, who arrived at the scene with a water tanker and doused the fire. Rathod was pulled out from under the debris and immediately rushed to the burns ward at Victoria Hospital.

The Kodigehalli police have taken up a case of fire accident and are investigating.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Gas Cylinder

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

Grammar of anarchy

Grammar of anarchy

Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings

Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings

Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022

Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022

Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore

Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore

Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr

Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

 