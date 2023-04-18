Man injured in gas cylinder explosion in Kodigehalli

In the early hours of Monday, a 44-year-old man sustained around 25 per cent burns in an accidental fire in Badrappa Layout, Kodigehalli.

Vinod Rathod is a resident of the ground floor of a multi-storey residential building located on 5th Cross, 7th Main in Badrappa Layout, and is originally from Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, Rathod attempted to light the LPG gas stove to prepare tea around 7 am. Due to a gas leak from the cylinder, it exploded as soon as he lit it, causing injuries to his hands and legs. The impact of the fireball blast in the air also caused the wall of Rathod's house to collapse.

Local residents promptly called the fire and emergency officials, who arrived at the scene with a water tanker and doused the fire. Rathod was pulled out from under the debris and immediately rushed to the burns ward at Victoria Hospital.

The Kodigehalli police have taken up a case of fire accident and are investigating.