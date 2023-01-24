Man on flyover in Bengaluru showers money on people

In a bizarre incident that seemed straight out of a movie, a crowd of people were seen trying to catch money showered upon them near City Market in Bengaluru.
A man on the BGS flyover was seen throwing down Rs 10 notes. The police are trying to trace who he is and he threw the money down.
The spectacle ended up causing a major traffic holdup in the area.
The man came to the flyover on his scooter, with a wall clock on his chest and a bag with currency notes. He told people that he was depressed and hence was throwing away the money. "He must have thrown around 3-4 bundles of Rs 10 notes," a senior officer said.
The police were told that the man who threw the notes is a Kabbadi player and is also into event management. Before the police could reach the spot, the man and his friends, who were making a video in their mobile phones escaped.
DH confirmed the identity of the man as as Arun, an event manager. Arun told news channels it was him who threw the notes but he need more time to explain why he did it.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school
Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?
No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open
DH Toon | K'taka BJP leader says will pay 6K per vote
Tiger population in Karnataka up by 30%: Survey
Working to plug loopholes: Zomato CEO to user
The significance of the Republic Day parade
SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking