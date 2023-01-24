Man on flyover in Bengaluru showers money on people

The spectacle ended up causing a major traffic holdup in the area

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 24 2023, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 15:45 ist
Screengrab from Twitter. Credit: @ChaithanyaSwamy

In a bizarre incident that seemed straight out of a movie, a crowd of people were seen trying to catch money showered upon them near City Market in Bengaluru.

A man on the BGS flyover was seen throwing down Rs 10 notes. The police are trying to trace who he is and he threw the money down.

The man came to the flyover on his scooter, with a wall clock on his chest and a bag with currency notes. He told people that he was depressed and hence was throwing away the money. "He must have thrown around 3-4 bundles of Rs 10 notes," a senior officer said.

The police were told that the man who threw the notes is a Kabbadi player and is also into event management. Before the police could reach the spot, the man and his friends, who were making a video in their mobile phones escaped.

DH confirmed the identity of the man as as Arun, an event manager. Arun told news channels it was him who threw the notes but he need more time to explain why he did it.

