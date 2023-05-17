Man smokes beedi in Akasa Air's flight to Bengaluru

A 56-year-old man has been arrested for smoking beedi inside a flight on Tuesday. The arrested has been identified as Praveen Kumar, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan.

According to a complaint filed by Vijay Thulluru, a duty manager at SNV Aviation Private Limited, Kumar smoked a beedi inside the toilet on Akasa Air's flight QP 1326 (Ahmedabad-Bengaluru) around 1.10 pm.

The crew immediately secured him and the flight captain declared him an unruly passenger. As soon as the flight landed in the city, the crew handed him over to security.

Kumar has been booked under IPC Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and under the Aircraft Rules.

Kumar is a labourer and had come to Bengaluru to work. He was found carrying a pack of beedi.