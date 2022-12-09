Man spots unclaimed bag on train; woman’s body found inside

A woman’s body was found on a train at the Baiyyappanahalli railway station on December 6.

Police suspect that the woman, aged between 30 and 35, was murdered somewhere else, and her body, wrapped in plastic sheets and blankets, was slid under the seat on the Bangarpet-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru Express (06527).

A senior police official said the woman’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

Santosh Kumar K, an AC technician, travelled to Bengaluru from the Coromandel station in KGF. He noticed a baggage under the seat at 8.40 pm. When the train reached SMVT, Baiyyappanahalli, around 11 pm, all the passengers alighted from the coach but no one claimed the baggage.

Suspecting something was amiss, Kumar alerted the railway guard, who opened the package and found the woman’s body. The railway police was alerted. The body had injuries to both sides of the neck. Police suspect the woman had been stabbed and her body dumped on the train.

The killers wrapped the body in four plastic bags and wrapped it with five blankets.

A police team has been deployed to gather details about the woman in Bangarpet. A case under the charges of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered at the Baiyyappanahalli railway police station and further probe is on.