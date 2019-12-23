Man stabbed after leaving pro-CAA rally

A member of the RSS and the BJP was stabbed after he exited a rally being held at Town Hall in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday.

Varun Bhoopalam, 31, a businessman from JP Nagar, was accosted by four men on two motorcycles on JC Road when he was riding home from a protest at Town Hall.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) B Ramesh said the attack occurred when Bhoopalam was a kilometre away from the rally site when the four men allegedly cut him off and began to assault him.

“He was stabbed on the head and he has a stab injury to his back. He has suffered seven to eight stab wounds. We are scouring CCTV footage to identify the suspects,” Ramesh said.

Bhoopalam was rushed to the nearby Victoria Hospital where his condition was stabilised by about 2.30 pm.

Police believe that the attack was possibly motivated by a personal vendetta. They added, however, they were not certain if the attack was politically motivated. “Once we have suspects in custody, we will be able to determine the truth,” Ramesh said.

Kalasipalya police have registered an FIR against unidentified assailants under IPC sections 307 (attempted murder), 334 (voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon), 322 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).