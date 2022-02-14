Manipal Hospitals launches video tele-consultation services for women

Manipal Hospitals has launched a new video tele-consultation service for women operated by an all-woman team of experts to help create a more open platform for the airing of medical problems.

In a statement, the hospital said: “Most women tend to keep their health issues on the back-burner due to their inhibitions and avoid sharing their health concerns to their loved ones. There is a dire need to break her silence and disclose the challenges she faces, be it physical or mental health.”

The tele-consultation service, part of an initiative called 'For Women, By Women', will address a range of problems women and girls face, from a lump or swelling in the armpit to discomfort, mental fatigue, tiredness, loss of weight, missed period, headache, and psychological-emotional disorders.

The hospital said consultations will be launched on Valentine’s Day. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 8951146852 or 9731122666.

