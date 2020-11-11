Manish Sisodia promises Delhi model of healthcare, education for Bengaluru

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the upcoming Bengaluru municipal elections with education and healthcare as its agenda, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference, Sisodia said that the AAP, if elected to power, will replicate the Delhi model in Bengaluru.

All elections should be fought with education and health as agenda, Sisodia said, noting that the AAP government in Delhi created a model for healthcare and education in the national capital.

"Students who are studying in government schools (of Delhi) are getting admission at IITs," he said.

If AAP is elected to power, Mohalla Clinics will be launched in all parts of Bengaluru, he said, adding that the facility has received global acclaim as the clinics are neat and clean, and offered free tests and personal care.

The BBMP elections are expected to be held sometime early next year. The AAP wanted to contest the 2015 BBMP elections and even launched the 'Bombat Bengaluru' campaign to prepare ground. However, the party pulled the plug as it could not find the right candidates with little time on its side.

This time, the AAP has been working to make inroads in the city ahead of the civic polls.

To a question, Sisodia said that parties sought votes along religious and caste lines as they did not know how else to seek votes. "AAP wants better facilities for people and honest administration," he said, adding that the party would secure another victory in Delhi as it had sought votes based on the work it had done.