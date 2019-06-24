Mansoor Khan claims ‘conspiracy’ to destory IMA

The explosive video released by IMA Group’s fugitive founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan on Sunday blames politicians, real estate developers and an IAS officer for the collapse and eventual shutdown of the company.

Soon after the video released on YouTube, politicians named in it were quick to distance themselves from Khan.

In the video entitled ‘IMA Mansoor’s message to CP Alok Kumar & investors’, the absconding businessman took a dig at several people for conspiring to decimate IMA in the past 12 years.

He named politicians — former Rajya Sabha parliamentarian K Rahman Khan, Congress worker Mohammed Obaidulla Sharief, JD(S) MLC T A Sharavana who runs Shree Sai Gold Palace jewellery stores and the jewellers’ association — Abdul Khaliq of Urdu daily Pasban; real estate businessmen Irfan Razack of Prestige Group and Feroze Abdulla of Feroze’s Estate and Properties; Rehbar Finance Consultants, a consultancy that acts as an intermediary between investors and profitable businesses; Islamic finance advisory firm Tasis; Zayd Chit Funds Pvt Ltd run by Saif Ahmed and Muslim religious scholars Mufti Iftekhar Ahmed Qasmi, Mufti Shamsuddin Bijli and Mufti Zainul Abideen besides Mukhtar Ahmed, a garment businessmen who was arrested in 1993 under the TADA law.

Mansoor Khan accused them of running “settlement services” and “congratulated” them for decimating the IMA Group after 12 years.

Reacting to the video, Rahman Khan said he had advised Mansoor against pursuing the business model. Asserting that he didn’t know Mansoor personally, Rahman Khan said all government agencies were aware of the flawed model adopted by IMA but failed to act against until it was too late.

Sharavana said he did not understand why his name was dragged into the case. “Since I am the president of the Jewellers’ Association Bangalore, some people had come to me a year ago complaining against IMA and saying that gold was being sold at a lower price. During the time, I had explained to them that the company was selling gold ornaments without making charges and it was not feasible,” he said.

Sharief, who runs Pasban, said Mansoor was upset he wrote against IMA’s “Ponzi” scheme. “I wrote him a letter, warning against collecting investments. I also warned people,” he told DH. “Mansoor talks about bribing officials. Why did he have to do it if his business model was correct?”