Many elderly women in Bengaluru lack health insurance, finds survey

A large proportion of elderly women face financial insecurity and lack sufficient health insurance that's required to treat their health conditions, a report released by the NGO HelpAge India based on a survey of 7,911 women across the country shows.

The report was released ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, observed on June 15.

The survey included 284 women from Bengaluru. Of them, only 33 per cent owned any asset such as land, house or other properties. Only the same proportion of women had ever held a full-time or part-time job.

Of all respondents, only 68 per cent felt financially secure, and that too, largely based on support from children rather than their own income or savings.

Although health problems were a concern, over half the respondents had no health insurance. Also, 16 per cent of women had difficulty getting treatment in old age because of the lack of healthcare providers in their area, high healthcare costs and limited transport options.

Physical security was also a matter of concern for many women, with 30 per cent worrying about getting physically harmed, and 13 per cent not feeling safe in their neighbourhood.

While the majority were able to stay connected with their friends and family, over half had never used digital devices. Also, 68 per cent of elderly women said someone else in the family had always make decisions on their behalf and the pattern hadn't changed.

About 67 per cent felt their accumulated social, economic and educational vulnerabilities have affected their overall health and well being in later years. Of all respondents, 16 per cent also reported having faced elder abuse.