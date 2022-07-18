Married 20 days ago, man killed in road accident in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Man killed in road accident

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2022, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 03:15 ist
A 26-year-old man who got married just 20 days ago died on Sunday morning after a scooter collided head-on with his motorcycle in JP Nagar, South Bengaluru, police said. 

Mandala Karthik, a lab technician at the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics in Jayanagar, was riding back home to Hebbal when a Honda Activa collided head-on with his Bajaj Pulsar at the intersection of 3rd Main and 8th Main in JP Nagar around 5.45 am. 

The crash threw Karthik off and inflicted grievous injuries on his head. He bled profusely from the nose and the ears besides suffering bruises on different parts of the body. The scooter rider, Santosh H, 29, also suffered injuries. 

Traffic police rushed Karthik to Nimhans where he died half an hour later, while Santosh is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi hospital, the Jayanagar traffic police said. 

Police said Karthik hailed from Andhra Pradesh and got married only 20 days ago. He had worked the night shift and left the hospital around 5 am on his way back home when the crash happened. 

While Karthik was travelling towards Dalmia Circle, Santosh was riding towards Ragigudda. 

Police also suspect that both the riders were speeding at the time. 

Police found helmets at the spot and are investigating if the riders weren’t wearing them. 

