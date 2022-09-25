Masjid Darshan tour programme in Bengaluru on September 25

Masjid Darshan tour programme in Bengaluru today

Muthiur Rahaman Siddiqui
Muthiur Rahaman Siddiqui, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 25 2022, 00:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 05:44 ist

Masjid Darshan, a mosque tour programme, will take place at Masjid-e-Bilal, Bannerghatta Road, between 4 pm and 8 pm on Sunday. 

The programme is aimed at promoting brotherhood, humanity, culture and religious harmony.

It has been organised by the management of Masjid-e-Bilal; JIH, Jayanagar and BTM Layout units; Masjid Federation; SIO, Bengaluru, and Solidarity Youth Movement, a news release said.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

