Masks must: Karnataka announces NYE curbs at pubs, restaurants

As the New Year approaches, the Karnataka government has released guidelines for pubs and restaurants to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The guidelines include reducing the number of guests allowed in these establishments, creating designated areas for social distancing, and requiring masks to be worn at all times.

The guidelines have forced pubs and resto bars to halve the entries and curb their plans for full-fledged celebrations.

“We are creating small spaces within the floor to ensure social distancing,” Pratap Joel, general manager of Toca Pub, told DH, adding that mandatory masking and increased security measures are part of the plan.

Since the cases are not increasing exponentially, the government could have held back from enforcing the restrictions, Joel said.

Pubs in the southern part of Bengaluru like Pump House and Lit Gastro have decided to get on with their original plans, since the curbs and restrictions may impact their turnout.

Since places like MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, and Koramangala will attract more crowd on New Year’s Eve, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have tweeted about ensuring proper lighting in crowded areas.

Roaring business

P C Rao, president, Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA), said 50,000 rooms have been booked for New Year’s celebrations and estimates a total business of Rs 750 crore. “We will pay Rs 200 crore in excise duty,” he said.

The BBHA also stated that they will ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour, and that all staff members have been vaccinated.