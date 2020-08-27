Masks when driving alone, jogging? BBMP to clarify

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 27 2020, 02:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 02:58 ist
BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said many people were asking whether they have to use masks while taking a walk solo or driving alone in a car or riding a two-wheeler. DH FILE/S K Dinesh

Following queries from the public and the media regarding the use of masks while driving and jogging, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad has written to the Health and Family Welfare Department seeking clarification.

The commissioner said many people were asking whether they have to use masks while taking a solo walk or driving alone in a car or riding a two-wheeler. This prompted him to seek a clarification from Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary.

Till he receives word on this, “it is mandatory to wear a mask even if people are travelling alone in a car or on a two-wheeler. Joggers and walkers also should wear masks till the health department sends a reply", Prasad said.

The BBMP commissioner sought clarification on several counts.

Firstly, while driving alone in a car with the windows open or closed, should one wear a mask. If the vehicle stops at a traffic signal and you roll down the window to talk to someone, is the mask mandatory?

Should a solo rider wear a mask while riding a two-wheeler? He also sought to know whether joggers are exempted from wearing masks in public spaces.

